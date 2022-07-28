Buwekula Ssaza Results so far:

Buwekula 1-0 Gomba

Gomba Mawokota 0-1 Buwekula

Buwekula Buwekula 1-3 Kabula

Next Game:

Saturday, 30th July 2022: Butambala Vs Buwekula – Kibibi, Butambala

Management of Buwekula Ssaza football team has beefed up their technical department with Raymmied Muhammad Kisekka.

Kisekka has been confirmed as the technical director of the team that played the finals of the 2021 championship, losing to champions Buddu 2-0 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The CAF “B” licensed tactician who has previously worked with Soltilo Bright Stars, Paidha Black Angels, Tooro United and Bugerere Ssaza, among others.

The bearded tactician comes at a time when they are completing the first round away to Butambala this Saturday, 30th July 2022.

He was officially introduced at the team base in Mubende to the playing staff and other members of the technical docket led by head coach Frank Mulindwa.

Muhammad Kisekka (Left) with the Frank Mulindwa (middle) at the Buwekula Ssaza ground

Muhammad Kisekka (third from right) with the other Buwekula officials

Mulindwa also works with Frank Kitindidde as assistant coach, Hamza Muwonge (goalkeeping coach) and Tonny Mutebi as the trainer.

Kisekka will also serve alongside Joseph Kyambadde who has been the team’s technical director for a long while.

Buwekula opened up with a 1-0 home win over record winners Gomba.

They defeated three time champions Mawokota 1-0 on the road away in Mpigi before falling 3-1 at home to Kabula.

Kisekka brings the much needed expertise and experience to the technical wing.

Buwekula is funded by GTC Cargo and Akvo International among other partners.

Masaza Cup Past Winners: