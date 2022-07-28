Express FC have confirmed seven departures from Wankulukuku ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Saddiq Ssekyembe, Charles Musiige, and Godfrey Lwesibawa are some of the players that have been confirmed out.

Others are goalkeeper Chrispus Kusiima, midfielder John Byamukama and forward Mustafa Kiragga.

See more Thank You @MusiigeC 👏👏 We shall forever respect your time at FC.#MukwanoGwabangi🔴🦅#FCAt65 pic.twitter.com/z6tcXEfeU0 — EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB (@ExpressFCUganda) July 27, 2022

Save for Kiragga and Kusiima who found regular playing time hard to come, the rest were first team members and played a vital role as the club won the league and Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2020/21 season.

See more Thank You…. @MahadYayaK for the memories. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hEZ48Kjn00 — EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB (@ExpressFCUganda) July 27, 2022

Reports show most will follow their coach Wasswa Bbosa who was sacked midway through last season and is now at Gaddafi FC.

Meanwhile, two players Daniel Shabene and Joshua Musoke extended their contracts with the seven-time champions.

Isa Lumu is also rumoured to have signed a new contract but the Red Eagles could still lose more players with Murushid Jjuuko, skipper Enoch Walusimbi and Eric Kambale also set to leave.

Express FC have already agreed on a deal in principle to sign Police midfielder Yusuf Ssozi and the announcement is expected to come out soon.

Last campaign, the side terribly failed to defend the league title and finished 6th on a 16-team table.