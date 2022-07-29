1st Namulonge Ladies Golf Open:
- Saturday, 30th July 2022
- At Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge
- Mode of play: Medal
It is just hours that remain to the long awaited tee-off for the first ever Namulonge ladies golf open championship at the 9-hole Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge.
Over 120 players (ladies and men) have been drawn in the main draw.
As early as 7:20 AM, the early tee-off, the action will move on until late evening with the crowning and prize presentation ceremony.
The ladies will compete in the main championship with the men under the subsidiary section.
Usual suspects as Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja, Gloria Mbaguta, Meron Kyomugisha, Lillian Koowe, Prossy Zawedde, Jackie Kwesiga, Victoria Bagaya, Victoria Emvikia, Diana Nabukenya, Joan Julian Nampeewo, Ruth Mugisha, Josephine Babirye, Rita Akot Apel, Wendy Angudeyo, Edrae Kagombe, Resty Nalutaaya, Sheila Kesiime, Bridget Nakamoga, Sheila Ayebare, Entebbe club ladies’ captain Charity Tushabomwa and others are registered to take part.
Other ladies on the draw include; Ruth Ssali, Rebecca Muwanguzi, Dinah Acen Ongol, Robinah Angom, Rukia Nalwoga, Liz Kansiime, Damalie Balungi, Hadija Nampijja, Dorothy Nabirye, Joan Kyomugisha, Connie Nshermereirwe, Carol Netball, Evelyn Atukunda, Faith Namara, Joweria Namanda and others.
“Namulonge is the best place to play a round of golf. I urge the fraternity to come and take part in the Ladies open” Namulonge captain Collins Bulafu who tees off alongside Jasper Bagyenyi at 7:40 AM remarked.
The tournament was officially launched on Tuesday, 26th July 2022 by the club chairman Martin Nsubuga, ladies captain Charity Athuhaire, captain Collins Bulafu flanked by the representatives of the sponsors.
This championship, the first of its kind at the club christened as “Longe” has been sponsored by Equity Bank, Crown Beverages Limited, Case Hospital, NARO, Fakhruddin properties, among others.
The exceling personalities will be rewarded with various prizes.
Game 1 (7:20 AM):
- Regina Nabalamba, Hassan Agotre
- Oliver Nakawesi, Charles Jjunju
Game 2 (7:30 AM):
- Joweria Namanda, Silvier Nambiru
- Faith Namara, Jackson Mugisa
Game 3 (7:40 AM):
- Collins Bulafu, Jasper Bagyenyi
- Stephen Magero, William Omaria
Game 4 (7:50 AM):
- Chris Kintu, Denis Mujuni
- Gerald Ataremwa, Henry Nsubuga
Game 5 (8:00 AM):
- Philemon Akatuhurira, Mark Rubatsimbira
- Emmanuel Bamanya, Alex Matsiko
Game 6 (8:10 AM):
- Rebecca Muwanguzi, Dinah Acen Ongol
- Robinah Angom, Rukia Nalwoga
Game 7 (8:20 AM):
- Liz Kansiime, Damalie Balungi
- Hadija Nampijja, Dorothy Nabirye
Game 8 (8:30 AM):
- Joan Kyomugisha, Gabriel Amani
- Connie Nshermereirwe, Evelyn Atukunda
Game 9 (8:40 AM):
- Joel Kagoro, Alvin Muhimbura
- James Abiria, Thomas Odongo
Game 10 (8:50 AM):
- Prudence Nimukama, Allan Muhumuza
- Paul Habyarimana, Peter Atwine
Game 11 (9:00 AM):
- Lillian Koowe, Joan Julian Nampeewo
- Wendy Angudeyo, Edrae Kagombe
Game 12 (9:10 AM):
- Prossy Zawedde, Jackie Kwesiga
- Victoria Bagaya, Victoria Emvikia
Game 13 (9:20 AM):
- Luke Nyakarahuka, Peter Mayende
- Diana Nabukenya, Gordon Obitre Gama
Game 14 (9:30 AM):
- Emmanuel Wamimbi, Leon Byereeta
- Tarzan Lubega, Ivan Wesonga
Game 15 (9:40 AM):
- Raymond Mwesigye, Isaac Opika Atiku
- Bruce Aijuka, Sarak Nduhukire
Game 16 (9:50 AM):
- Gloria Mbaguta, Andreas Papalouiso
- Rodney Turyatemba, Victor Walusimbi
Game 17 (10:00 AM):
- Kenneth Katarikawe, Resty Nalutaaya
- Yoweri Ndinga, Moses Ochole
Game 18 (10:10 AM):
- Sheila Kesiime, Meron Kyomugisha
- Carol Netball, Bridget Nakamoga
Game 19 (10:20 AM):
- James Onen, Sheila Ayebare
- Charity Tushabomwa, Chris Okello
Game 20 (10:30 AM):
- Pius Nanyanga
- Lawrence Okwi, Raymond Ekwamu
BREAK
Game 21 (12:30 PM):
- Ceaser Scott Barole, Apollo Segawa
- Ruth Ssali, Henry Ssali
Game 22 (12:40 PM):
- Maureen Nasimolo, Godlive Nayebare
- Allan Ntamba, Georgina Tusiime
Game 23 (12:50 PM):
- Joram Tumwine, Bryan Mbasa
- Dorren Mwesigwa, Daniel Muwooya
Game 24 (1:00 PM):
- Paul Kalemba, Collins Mwesigwa
- Bob Hunter, Geoffrey Ssenvuma
Game 25 (1:10 PM):
- Denis Nabende, Christopher Sedakasi
- Omia Obiga, Brian Kagyezi
Game 26 (1:20 PM):
- Robert Mabano, Brian Ahimbisibwe
- Cathy Kamala, Derrick Muhumuza
Game 27 (1:30 PM):
- Augustine Mamawi, Collins T. Lwanga
- William Teko, Mwesigwa Kagombe
Game 28 (1:40 PM):
- Ruth Mugisha, Ben Okanya
- Josephine Babirye, Rita Apel
Game 29 (1:50 PM):
- Anne Abeja, Tony Ojok
- Mark Mutaahi, Jackson Were
Game 30 (2:00 PM):
- Christopher Magezi, Darius Mugisha
- Bob Matsiko, Abraham Olupot
Game 31 (2:10 PM):
- Dickson Agaba, Thomas Niwamara
- Jimmy Odongkara, Javan Mwesigye