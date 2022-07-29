1st Namulonge Ladies Golf Open:

Saturday, 30 th July 2022

July 2022 At Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge

Mode of play: Medal

It is just hours that remain to the long awaited tee-off for the first ever Namulonge ladies golf open championship at the 9-hole Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge.

Over 120 players (ladies and men) have been drawn in the main draw.

As early as 7:20 AM, the early tee-off, the action will move on until late evening with the crowning and prize presentation ceremony.

A lady golfer reads the line before action. It will be a ladies day out during the first Namulonge ladies golf open on Saturday, 30th July 2022

The ladies will compete in the main championship with the men under the subsidiary section.

Usual suspects as Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja, Gloria Mbaguta, Meron Kyomugisha, Lillian Koowe, Prossy Zawedde, Jackie Kwesiga, Victoria Bagaya, Victoria Emvikia, Diana Nabukenya, Joan Julian Nampeewo, Ruth Mugisha, Josephine Babirye, Rita Akot Apel, Wendy Angudeyo, Edrae Kagombe, Resty Nalutaaya, Sheila Kesiime, Bridget Nakamoga, Sheila Ayebare, Entebbe club ladies’ captain Charity Tushabomwa and others are registered to take part.

Other ladies on the draw include; Ruth Ssali, Rebecca Muwanguzi, Dinah Acen Ongol, Robinah Angom, Rukia Nalwoga, Liz Kansiime, Damalie Balungi, Hadija Nampijja, Dorothy Nabirye, Joan Kyomugisha, Connie Nshermereirwe, Carol Netball, Evelyn Atukunda, Faith Namara, Joweria Namanda and others.

“Namulonge is the best place to play a round of golf. I urge the fraternity to come and take part in the Ladies open” Namulonge captain Collins Bulafu who tees off alongside Jasper Bagyenyi at 7:40 AM remarked.

Damaili Barungi, the Equity Bank’s manager of International banking and cross boarder payments tees off during the official launch of the 2022 Namulonge ladies open (Credit: David Isabirye)

The tournament was officially launched on Tuesday, 26th July 2022 by the club chairman Martin Nsubuga, ladies captain Charity Athuhaire, captain Collins Bulafu flanked by the representatives of the sponsors.

This championship, the first of its kind at the club christened as “Longe” has been sponsored by Equity Bank, Crown Beverages Limited, Case Hospital, NARO, Fakhruddin properties, among others.

The exceling personalities will be rewarded with various prizes.

Game 1 (7:20 AM):

Regina Nabalamba, Hassan Agotre

Oliver Nakawesi, Charles Jjunju

Game 2 (7:30 AM):

Joweria Namanda, Silvier Nambiru

Faith Namara, Jackson Mugisa

Game 3 (7:40 AM):

Collins Bulafu, Jasper Bagyenyi

Stephen Magero, William Omaria

Game 4 (7:50 AM):

Chris Kintu, Denis Mujuni

Gerald Ataremwa, Henry Nsubuga

Game 5 (8:00 AM):

Philemon Akatuhurira, Mark Rubatsimbira

Emmanuel Bamanya, Alex Matsiko

Game 6 (8:10 AM):

Rebecca Muwanguzi, Dinah Acen Ongol

Robinah Angom, Rukia Nalwoga

Game 7 (8:20 AM):

Liz Kansiime, Damalie Balungi

Hadija Nampijja, Dorothy Nabirye

Game 8 (8:30 AM):

Joan Kyomugisha, Gabriel Amani

Connie Nshermereirwe, Evelyn Atukunda

Game 9 (8:40 AM):

Joel Kagoro, Alvin Muhimbura

James Abiria, Thomas Odongo

Game 10 (8:50 AM):

Prudence Nimukama, Allan Muhumuza

Paul Habyarimana, Peter Atwine

Game 11 (9:00 AM):

Lillian Koowe, Joan Julian Nampeewo

Wendy Angudeyo, Edrae Kagombe

Game 12 (9:10 AM):

Prossy Zawedde, Jackie Kwesiga

Victoria Bagaya, Victoria Emvikia

Game 13 (9:20 AM):

Luke Nyakarahuka, Peter Mayende

Diana Nabukenya, Gordon Obitre Gama

Game 14 (9:30 AM):

Emmanuel Wamimbi, Leon Byereeta

Tarzan Lubega, Ivan Wesonga

Game 15 (9:40 AM):

Raymond Mwesigye, Isaac Opika Atiku

Bruce Aijuka, Sarak Nduhukire

Game 16 (9:50 AM):

Gloria Mbaguta, Andreas Papalouiso

Rodney Turyatemba, Victor Walusimbi

Game 17 (10:00 AM):

Kenneth Katarikawe, Resty Nalutaaya

Yoweri Ndinga, Moses Ochole

Game 18 (10:10 AM):

Sheila Kesiime, Meron Kyomugisha

Carol Netball, Bridget Nakamoga

Game 19 (10:20 AM):

James Onen, Sheila Ayebare

Charity Tushabomwa, Chris Okello

Game 20 (10:30 AM):

Pius Nanyanga

Lawrence Okwi, Raymond Ekwamu

BREAK

Game 21 (12:30 PM):

Ceaser Scott Barole, Apollo Segawa

Ruth Ssali, Henry Ssali

Game 22 (12:40 PM):

Maureen Nasimolo, Godlive Nayebare

Allan Ntamba, Georgina Tusiime

Game 23 (12:50 PM):

Joram Tumwine, Bryan Mbasa

Dorren Mwesigwa, Daniel Muwooya

Game 24 (1:00 PM):

Paul Kalemba, Collins Mwesigwa

Bob Hunter, Geoffrey Ssenvuma

Game 25 (1:10 PM):

Denis Nabende, Christopher Sedakasi

Omia Obiga, Brian Kagyezi

Game 26 (1:20 PM):

Robert Mabano, Brian Ahimbisibwe

Cathy Kamala, Derrick Muhumuza

Game 27 (1:30 PM):

Augustine Mamawi, Collins T. Lwanga

William Teko, Mwesigwa Kagombe

Game 28 (1:40 PM):

Ruth Mugisha, Ben Okanya

Josephine Babirye, Rita Apel

Game 29 (1:50 PM):

Anne Abeja, Tony Ojok

Mark Mutaahi, Jackson Were

Game 30 (2:00 PM):

Christopher Magezi, Darius Mugisha

Bob Matsiko, Abraham Olupot

Game 31 (2:10 PM):