Former Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry has been appointed as the new manager for Gor Mahia FC in Kenya.

The Club made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

“We are pleased to announce Jonathan McKinstry as our new head coach,” reads a statement on the Club Twitter account.

The Irishman who has been without a job since he left the Uganda Cranes job in June last year, signed a two-year deal with K’Ogalo.

McKinistry replaces German tactician Andreas Spier who opted not to renew his contract at the end of last season.

The 37-year-old tactician has handled several teams including Uganda, Rwanda and Sierra Leone.

At club level, he coached FK Kauno Žalgiris A-Lyga in Lithuania (2017) and SAIF Sporting Club in Bangladesh from November 2018 to September 2019.