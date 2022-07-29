SC Villa could turn to Edward Kaziba and Ibrahim Kiirya as replacements for Petros Koukouras after talks with Mike Mutebi with collapsed.

The Jogoos are without a coach since parting ways with the Greek at the end of last season and have been linked with many coaches including Mutebi.

Club President Omar Mandela held talks with Mutebi and the Jogoo faithful were over the moon when reports emerged but the deal appears to be off.

Mike Mutebi on the SC Villa bench in 2012 Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Reliable sources informed Kawowo Sports that the hierarchy at the sixteen time jobs failed to meet Mutebi’s demands that include among others having full powers in terms of his coaching staff, recruitment and salary.

The nonsense gaffer who is the most successful coach in the league at the moment also demanded that for him to join the Villa Park side which he managed over 10 years ago, some ‘technical staff’ members also had to leave.

Andy Mwesigwa in Uganda Cranes colours Credit: Courtesy

The club has since relieved Technical Director Andrew Mwesigwa of his duties as per Swift Sports report on Thursday.

Despite so, it’s now stated that Kaziba who managed the club before the appointment of Koukouras will return along with Kiirya who was his assistant.

Petros Koukouras on the SC Villa touchline last season Credit: John Batanudde

Under the duo, SC Villa finished 10th (2020/21) and 3rd (2021/22) with 37 and 46 points respectively.