Head coach Tolbert Onyango has maintained the same exact starting lineup for his Uganda Men’s Sevens at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Captain Michael Wokorach, Desire Ayera, and Ian Munyani in the pack, with Adrian Kasito and Aaron Ofoywroth as half backs, and then Timothy Kisiga and Philip Wokorach as outside backs.

After a shaky start in the loss against Kenya, they recovered and secured a draw against Australia. Then it all clicked in the final Pool match against Jamaica.

The African champions put forty unanswered points against Jamaica through six tries by Kasito, Munyani, Ofoywroth (2), Philip Wokorach, and substitute William Nkore. Four of these tries were from well-worked set pieces that penetrated the Jamaican defence in under two phases.

Uganda’s strike plays off the scrummage remain their strongest weapon in this short version of the game.

And their sweeper-structure defence is also beginning to earn its reputation. The remaining two tries were scored from strong defence deep in the Ugandan territory. The last play of the match was a turnover earned from three players holding up an attacking player inside their try area.

Uganda thus conclude the Pool Games in third place and will face the fourth-placed team from Pool A in the ninth-place quarterfinal.