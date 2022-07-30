Commonwealth Games 2022 (Marathon):

Adams L (Australia) – 2:13:23 Fifth: Korir J (Kenya) – 2:14:06

Uganda’s long distance Victor Kiplangat won the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games during the marathon event in Birmingham city, England.

The 22-year-old runner who is best known from mountain running clocked 2 hours, 10 minutes and 55 seconds to beat the field of runners.

The top three athletes (medal bracket) were all from East Africa.

The silver was taken by Tanzania’s Alfred Simbu (2:12:29) and the bronze for Kenyan, Michael Githae (2:13:16).

Victor Kiplangat ahead of the leading pack (Courtesy)

Victor Kiplangat celebrates moments after crossing the finishing line in the 2022 Commonwealth Games marathon (Courtesy)

This is Uganda’s best performance in the marathon at the Commonwealth Games, following Solomon Mutai’s second place finish during the 2018 Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

This is also Uganda’s first medal at the on-going games.

For Kiplangat, this is yet another gold medal for him since his heroics in the men’s 13 KM race during the 2017 world championships hosted in Premana with a time of 52:31 minutes.

He also won the 43rd Istanbul Marathon (2021) in Turkey, claiming a hefty $ 35,000 total prize money.