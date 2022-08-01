Amir ‘Zaky’ Kakomo has joined a growing list of departures at Villa Park after he announced quitting the club.

Kakomo has been the longest serving member of the current Jogoos squad and spent four years with the sixteen time champions.

The workaholic midfielder joined the club in 2018 under Moses Basena in a period of turmoil after then president Ben Immanuel Misagga had quit.

He had failed to breakthrough at KCCA where he was signed by Mike Mutebi but has been a main stay at Villa Park and one of the most important players in the Blue and White jersey.

His biggest campaign was 2020/21 where he made a formidable partnership with Emmanuel Wasswa and helped the club finish 3rd in the league.

It’s rumoured that Kakomo will be joining the league’s new big spenders Gaddafi FC.