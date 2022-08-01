Masaza Cup 2022 (Latest Results):

Busujju 0-1 Busiro

Busiro Kabula 0-1 Gomba

Gomba Butambala 0-3 Buwekula

Buwekula Buluuli 2-1 Mawogola

Mawogola Buddu 1-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Mawokota 1-0 Kooki

Kooki Kyaggwe 0-0 Bugerere

Bugerere Ssese 0-0 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Kyadondo 1-1 Buvuma

A dozen goals were netted in the nine games played as the first round of the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup tournament concluded at various venues.

Record champions Gomba was one of the six teams that recorded wins, among the three which won away from home.

Gomba overcame Kabula in Lyantonde 1-0 with Allan Oforiyoth the hero.

Last year’s losing finalist Buwekula recorded the biggest win on the day, 3-0 away to Butambala.

Sharaf Mutebi netted a brace in the 48th and 73rd minutes with youngster Elvis Ssekajugo having opened the scores as early as the 9th minute.

Busiro remains unbeaten with a 1-0 win away at Busujju.

Jimmy Kalema scored the all-important goal with three minutes to the half hour mark.

Other results:

Buddu ended their win-less two match run with a 1-0 slim home win over visiting Ssingo at the Masaka Recreational stadium.

Brunno Bunyaga was the hero with a 41st strike.

Away in Nakasongola, Buluuli smiled past Mawogola 2-1.

Dickson Kigoya gave the home side the early lead on two minutes with Adrian Kambale making it two moments prior to the half time whistle.

Daniel Bakaki pulled a goal back with 10 minutes into the final stanza but Buluuli held on defensively to protect the lead.

Three matches ended in stalemates. Kyaggwe at home with Bugerere as well as Ssese aand Bulemeezi in Kalangala were all square, goal-less.

Meanwhile, Kyadondo and another Island side Buvuma played toa one-all draw.

Most of the clubs completed the first round with Kooki having the most games to wind up the opening round as the teams will be fighting for quarter final slots.

Past Winners: