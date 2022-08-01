After agreeing terms to join Rwanda top flight club AS Kigali, defender Edward Satulo has vowed to work diligently.

“I want to perform to the best of my expectation and remain professional at all times” Satulo remarked from Kigali.

Satulo signed a two -year deal with AS Kigali as a free agent and already embarked on training under head coach Casa Mbungo.

“Training is so far so good and I am getting used to the teammates very fast” he adds.

Edward Satulo during training at AS Kigali (Credit: AS Kigali Media)

Edward Satulo inks the employment contract at AS Kigali

By the time of joining AS Kigali, he had been unattached to any club since parting ways with Uganda Premier League entity, Wakiso Giants.

For starters, Satulo had joined the Purple Sharks in July 2020 after a spell in the Buganda Masaza Cup where he won the title in two successive years, 2017 with Gomba and Ssingo (2018).

Meanwhile, the club also signed Rwanda international striker Jacques Tuyisenge on a year-long deal, Fredrick Otinda Odhiambo (two years), Lawrence Juma Ochieng (two years), Ykre Dangmo Ngnowa Hapmo (two years) whilst forward Shabani Hussein Tchabalala extended his stay at the club until 2024.

The club is also home to Dennis Rukundo and Jamil Kalisa, two players who spent a long time in Uganda but now feature for the Rwanda Amavubi Stars.

They recently released Ugandan born goalkeeper Shamiru Batte,Christian Ishimwe and Felix Ndekwe

AS Kigali has won the Rwandan Cup and Rwanda Super Cup twice apiece since establishment in 1999.

They host their home matches at the Stade de Kigali in Nyamirambo, Kigali city.