Following departures of nine players from Wankulukuku, Express FC have started the rebuilding process by unveiling two new rookies.

The Red Eagles unveiled defender Benjamin Gakumba and Kada midfielder Bitakazibwa from Mbarara University and Kigezi Home Boyz respectively.

They signed a three year contract that will keep them at the seven time league champions until 2025.

Welcome @kadabitakazibwa!



🎦 | First Interview as a Red Eagle.

Midfielder Bitakazibwa said: “I am so happy to join Express FC; it is a dream come true because I have been a fan since childhood. I look forward to winning trophies with the club because it is part of their history, and I can’t wait seeing the fans on the pitch.”

📝 Benjamin Gakumba signs three year contract with Express FC.

Welcome @BenjanMiguel 🤝🏿



Welcome @BenjanMiguel 🤝🏿#MukwanoGwabangi 🔴🦅#FCAt65https://t.co/8wHu5BJ61P — EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB (@ExpressFCUganda) August 1, 2022

Centre back Gakumba said: “It’s a great honour to be joining this mighty club, and I am grateful to God for the opportunity and I thank the coach and team for giving me the opportunity. I am ready to represent the club colours; fans should expect good performance and solid game.”

Express FC Coach James Odoch said: “They are young players, who are very talented and focused. As I said focus is on building young players who will play for the club for a long time and the signings so are evident to that.”

📝 Hassan Mubiru eager to emulate club legend and namesake at Express FC.

Welcome Hassan Mubiru 🤝🏿



Welcome Hassan Mubiru 🤝🏿#MukwanoGwabangi 🔴🦅#FCAt65https://t.co/gNjX3VWu5x — EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB (@ExpressFCUganda) July 30, 2022

In addition, the club handed a new contract to youngster Hassan Mubiru who has grown up in the ranks of Express with the youth academy.

Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Saddiq Ssekyembe, Charles Musiige, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Chrispus Kusiima, Murushid Jjuuko, John Byamukama and Mustafa Kiragga have all quit the seven time champions.