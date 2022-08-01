Stanbic July 2022 Mug Competition:

Overall winners:

Nester Byamugisha – 65 Nett Ladies: Wendy Angudeyo – 66 Nett

The Stanbic July 2022 monthly golf mug at Uganda Golf Club was successfully held on Saturday, 30th July.

Nester Byamugisha toppled the rest of the field to win the men competition with 65 nett.

Wendy Angudeyo scored 66 nett to clinch the overall ladies’ prize.

Wendy Angudeyo (left) gets her mug

Other top performers:

In group A-men (HC 8.6 and below), Fred Kimbugwe scored 68 nett ahead of Aggrey Mutaka (70 nett).

Sam Onek scored 70 nett to win on countback in group B (Handicap index 8.7-16.3).

Henry Mukiibi was runners up.

For Handicap 16.4-28 (group C men), Dr James Sekajugo won with 66 nett.

Sam Muwanga was runners up with 69 nett.

Dr James Sekajugo (left) receives his mug. He won with 66 nett.

Ladies:

In group A (Handicap index 8.6 and below), Dr Katy Kabenge was winner with 69 nett as Mackline Nsenga finished second with 75 nett.

Suzan Prada scored 69 nett to triumph in group B (Handicap Index 8.7-36.0) as Berna Musanabera took second place with 71 nett.

The guest winner was Tarzan Lubega with 66 nett.

The monthly golf mug at Uganda Golf Club is played every last Saturday of the month, proudly sponsored by Stanbic Bank Uganda as main sponsor, among other partners.