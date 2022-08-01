Paul Willa has confirmed his departure from Vipers SC after three incredible years at the club.

The right back cum central defender joined the Venoms from Police in 2019 and has been a permanent first teamer.

During his time at the club, Willa made the right back position his own, won two league titles and also wore the club’s armband on several occasions.

See more Today I say goodbye to what has been my home for the last 3 years. I want to thank all the people who have accompanied me during this time. To the club president,workers, the technical staff, the medical services and all the staff who takecare of us. Thanks you @VipersSC❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qhs6Vvts4y — Paul Willa (@PaulWilla15) August 1, 2022

Last season, his season was cut short by an injury that forced him out for the last games of the campaign but played in the Stanbic Uganda Cup finals before he came off in the first half through injury.

Vipers have already secured Ashraf Mandela as the perfect replacement for Willa whose tremendous performances also earned him a chance on the Uganda Cranes.

His next destination remains unknown but he joins Allan Kayiwa who also announced leaving the club.