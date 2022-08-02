Kilembe Mines July 2022 Monthly Golf Mug:

Winner : Habib Kissande (40 Points)



: Habib Kissande (40 Points) Runners up : Wilfred Kusemererwa (39 Points)



: Wilfred Kusemererwa (39 Points) Second runners up: Godfrey Kambale (37 Points)



International Pairs (Round 1):

Winners: Habib Kissande & Ronald Kwikiriza (43 Points)

Habib Kissande won the July 2022 monthly golf mug at the par 72 Kilembe Mines Golf club in Kasese on Saturday, 30th July.

The single handicap former national team player scored 40 points, one better than Wilfred Kusemererwa in second place.

Godfrey Kambale finished third with 37 points.

Wilfred Kusemererwa follows the flight of his ball in the air. He was runners up

Godfrey Kambale ready to drive off

Meanwhile, Habib Kissande and Ronald Kwikiriza combined to amass 43 points and finish as the best pairing during the first round of the International pairs qualifiers on the same day.

Relatedly, the club held the extra ordinary general meeting, aimed at repealing and replacing the constitution so that it meets the demands of modern golf club

Also, the Trustees and patrons were also confirmed.

Among the three Trustees include; Prakash Ganatra (managing Director Pride Trading Company Uganda Limited), General Wilson Mbadi (Chief of Defense Forces Uganda) and the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Energy, Pauline Irene Batebe.

There are three patrons to include; Nyombi Thembo, John Bosco Tumusiime and Carol Nsubuga (Managing Director Kasese Nail & Wood Construction Company).

I appeal to all stake holders, Government, Cooperate bodies, golfers in the country and around the world to join hands so that we can restore the cause back to an international rated golf course that is able to host major tournaments such as the European Tour & others. We need to increase our membership, I call upon all people to come join as members because we need to be big, solid, and strong to achieve such a challenge that is before us.

Kilembe Mines Golf club has organized an installation and fundraising gala on 27th August 2022. Ronald Kwikiriza – Chairman, Kilembe Mines Golf Club

Tom Butime, the minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities is the confirmed chief guest.