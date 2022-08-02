Steven Mukwala has announced his departure from URA with Ghana’s Asante Kotoko expected to be his next destination.

The club’s top scorer in the past two seasons made the announcement on his social media pages where he thanked the Tax Collectors for the opportunity.

“I take this opportunity to thank URA Football Club for the chance it gave me to be part of its project,” he said off his social media platforms, before confirming.

See more I take this opportunity to thank the URA Football Club for the Chance it gave me to be part of its project. Saying goodbye is always the hardest thing for me. But I guess it's time to move on.

“Saying goodbye is always the hardest thing for me. But, I guess it’s time to move on.”

The forward joined the four-time league champions from Vipers in 2020 after he had spent a year on loan at Maroons.

In the past three seasons, Mukwala ranks as the best goal grabber with over 40 goals.

In case he moves to Ghana, he will become only the third Ugandan to play in the West African nation after George Abege and Joseph Ochaya – both coincidentally at Kotoko.

URA have already replaced the striker with Express’ George Senkaaba.