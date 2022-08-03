A day after announcing his departure from URA, Steven Mukwala has been unveiled by Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.

The Ugandan international signed a two year contract with the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the new season in which he will play in the Caf Champions League.

See more From 𝗞𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗟𝗔 To 𝗞𝗨𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗜



Welcome 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡 𝗠𝗨𝗞𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗔 @Mukwala9.



The Ugandan joins us on a free transfer for a period of two years with an option to extend for a further year.



AKWAABA MUKWALA 🤝#AKSC #WELCOMEMUKWALA#Preseason22🔥 pic.twitter.com/Of65xbS1nU — Asante Kotoko SC – 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 3, 2022

Mukwala becomes only the third Ugandan to play in the Ghana Premier League after compatriots Joseph Ochaya and George Abege who also featured for the Porcupine Warriors.

See more M U K W A L A S I G N S 🔥https://t.co/AGcbiQwlLk pic.twitter.com/6BlReU0Aok — Asante Kotoko SC – 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 3, 2022

The former Vipers SC forward leaves the Uganda Premier League after netting 40 goals in the past three seasons.