A day after announcing his departure from URA, Steven Mukwala has been unveiled by Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.
The Ugandan international signed a two year contract with the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the new season in which he will play in the Caf Champions League.
Mukwala becomes only the third Ugandan to play in the Ghana Premier League after compatriots Joseph Ochaya and George Abege who also featured for the Porcupine Warriors.
The former Vipers SC forward leaves the Uganda Premier League after netting 40 goals in the past three seasons.