Namulonge Ladies Golf Open 2022:

Overall Winner: Meron Kyomugisha – 74 Gross

Meron Kyomugisha won the inaugural edition of the Namulonge Ladies Golf open championship.

Palm Valley golf club member scored 74 gross ahead of Mbarara Golf Club’s Edrae Kagombe.

The handicap six golfer from Mbarara Golf club scored 74 nett to topple the rest of the field after 80 gross mark at the 9-hole Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf facility.

The runners up was Joweria Namanda (handicap 5) with 77 nett after an 82 gross score.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja, playing off handicap one (78 nett), Rebecca Muwanguzi (78), Resty Nalutaaya (80), Lillian Koowe (81), Bridget Nakamoga (81), Robina Angom (81) and Berna Musanabera (83) completed the top ten.

Edrae Kagombe putts during a previous tournament

Group B Ladies:

Regina Nabalamba, handicap 15 was the outstanding in ladies group B with 73 nett.

Nabalamba was ahead of handicap 13 Sarah Nduhukire (78), Prossy Zawedde (79), Ruth Mugisha (82), Faith Namara (85) and Rukia Nalwoga (85).

Ladies Group C:

Evelyn Atukunda, handicap 23 toppled the rest in group C ladies with 75 nett.

Oliver Nakawesa followed closely with 88 nett, Connie Nshemereirwe (95), Carol Nteeba (95) and Sheila Ayebare (102) were all in the top five.

Subsidiary Group:

Men Group A:

Handicap one golfer was the best in group A Men with 73 nett after a 3-over par 74 gross score.

Dr Collins Bulafu, the captain at Namulonge came second with 76 nett and Paul Kalemba was third with 77 nett.

Men group B:

Brian Kagezi won the men group B with 71 nett ahead of Apollo Segawa (72) and Philemon Akatuhurira (73).

Men Group C:

Thomas Niwamara, handicap 25 scored 65 nett to win group C.

Henry Ssali, handicap 21 was runners up with 74 as Mark Mutaahi came third with 75 nett.

The partners for this championship were Equity Bank, Crown Beverages Limited, Case Hospital, NARO, Fakhruddin properties, among others.