The National Rugby Sevens Series are back! The first circuit of the Nile Special 7s will be hosted at King’s Park this weekend.

Wakiso 7s which is the first of seven circuits replaced the Mileke 7s that were cancelled at the eleventh hour due to the unavailability of Legends Rugby Ground.

According to Tournament Director, Robert Bwali, up-country circuits will be played on one day (Saturdays) while in central region events will be played over two days (Saturday and Sunday).

“In one-day events, we shall have 12 teams, that is 10 core teams and two invitational teams while in two-day events we shall have 16 teams where six invitational teams will join the 10 core sides,” Bwali said during the presser at King’s Park.

After the Wakiso 7s, the series will head to Entebbe the following weekend. The second leg had earlier been scheduled to be hosted in Mbale but with the district declared a disaster area following floods that hit the area recently, the circuit was moved to Entebbe.

The series will take a break after Entebbe and then head to Arua, then back to King’s Park, Fort Portal, Jinja, and Kyadondo will host the last circuit.

Nile Breweries Connections Manager, John Paul Ssemakula, rallied fans to turn up in big numbers to cheer their respective clubs and watch the next stars.

“While we celebrate the 7s Rugby Cranes, we urge all fans to turn for the 7s series to watch the next big stars in action. This is where future Rugby Cranes stalwarts get to sharpen their skills.

“The 7s have that carnival feel to them that as a brand we shall seek to tap into to give fans a memorable 7s series. There will be lots of promotions and artists to entertain the crowd,” he said.