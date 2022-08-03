India’s Jagadish “Jaggi” Vasudev (Sadhguru), 64, has made a name globally for his unquestionable love for yoga, spirituality and the “save the soil” campaign.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Sadhguru played a round of golf with cricket legend, Brian Charles Lara at Port of Spain St Andrews Golf course, in Trinidad and Tobago.

See more Wonderful meeting and spending time with the Prince of Port-of-Spain, @BrianLara on the golf course. It has been a fan moment for me. My best wishes to you as you continue your role as global ambassador and strategic advisor in the great sport of cricket. – Sg @MachelMontano pic.twitter.com/syn66jyjvP — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 3, 2022

World over, golf courses are known green belt confines that conserve the nature as they harbor different species of flora and fauna as well as water bodies (streams, rivers and lakes).

For starters, Sadhguru has been teaching yoga in southern India since 1982.

In 1992, he established the Isha Foundation near Coimbatore, which operates an ashram and yoga centre that carry out educational activities.

Sadhuguru with Brian Lara walk after teeing off in Trinidad and Tobago

Sadhguru is also a proponent of spirituality. Of late, he officially launched the “Save Soil movement”, an important initiative in order to reverse desertification and ensure food security across the globe.

Some of his outspoken annual events include; lunar, Thaipusam, guru Purnima, Guru Purnima with Devi, Mahashivratri, Navratri and Yaksha.

Sadhuguru received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award from the Government of India, in 2017 in recognition of his contribution to the field of spirituality.

See more The #SaveSoil movement launched by @SadhguruJV is an important initiative in order to reverse desertification and ensure food security across the globe. I laud the movement's success so far and offer my support to this urgent cause. @cpsavesoil, @MAAIF_Uganda, @FAOUganda pic.twitter.com/cKeAqYMmr1 — David Isabirye (@IsabiryeDavid) August 3, 2022

Sadhguru’s Save soil campaign

Lara is a Trinidadian former international cricketer, widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

He played for Trinidad and Tobago (1987-2008), Transvaal (1992-1993), Warwickshire (1994-1998) and lately Southern Rocks (2010).

Lara is director of the Pearl and Bunty Lara Foundation, which is a charitable organization in memory of his parents that aims to address health and social care issues.

He is also an Ambassador for Sport of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and travels on a diplomatic passport to promote his country throughout the world.