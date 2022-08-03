India’s Jagadish “Jaggi” Vasudev (Sadhguru), 64, has made a name globally for his unquestionable love for yoga, spirituality and the “save the soil” campaign.
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Sadhguru played a round of golf with cricket legend, Brian Charles Lara at Port of Spain St Andrews Golf course, in Trinidad and Tobago.
World over, golf courses are known green belt confines that conserve the nature as they harbor different species of flora and fauna as well as water bodies (streams, rivers and lakes).
For starters, Sadhguru has been teaching yoga in southern India since 1982.
In 1992, he established the Isha Foundation near Coimbatore, which operates an ashram and yoga centre that carry out educational activities.
Sadhguru is also a proponent of spirituality. Of late, he officially launched the “Save Soil movement”, an important initiative in order to reverse desertification and ensure food security across the globe.
Some of his outspoken annual events include; lunar, Thaipusam, guru Purnima, Guru Purnima with Devi, Mahashivratri, Navratri and Yaksha.
Sadhuguru received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award from the Government of India, in 2017 in recognition of his contribution to the field of spirituality.
Lara is a Trinidadian former international cricketer, widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time.
He played for Trinidad and Tobago (1987-2008), Transvaal (1992-1993), Warwickshire (1994-1998) and lately Southern Rocks (2010).
Lara is director of the Pearl and Bunty Lara Foundation, which is a charitable organization in memory of his parents that aims to address health and social care issues.
He is also an Ambassador for Sport of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and travels on a diplomatic passport to promote his country throughout the world.