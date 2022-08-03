Bashir Sekagya has joined Wakiso Giants on a two year contract, the club has confirmed.

The former KCCA, UPDF and Vipers custodian joins the Purple Sharks as a free agent after ending his time with Kenya Premier League side, Wazito FC.

“Wakiso Giants is pleased to confirm that Bashir Ssekagya has joined the club, signing a contract until 2024 with an option for a further year…,” read a statement on the club website.

In his first interview, Sekagya revealed his willingness to use his abilities to help the club achieve their ambitions.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me to continue my growth as a goalkeeper with such an ambitious club and will do all in my abilities to help the club achieve their ambitions.”

He becomes the club’s first signing under new coach John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda who believes Sekagya’s addition will prove valuable.

“His talent and potential is undoubted and we are glad he chosen us. He comes with a bit more experience and we believe he will be of value to the squad.”

Sekagya, one of the highly rated budding goalkeepers comes in a direct replacement for Derrick Emukule who departed the club at the end of last season.