Denis Mwemezi has been unveiled as BUL FC’s seventh signing of the current transfer window.

The winger joins as a free agent after he was released by Vipers SC which he joined over three years ago.

Despite failing to nail a place on the first team at Vipers, Alex Isabirye says he has gone through the right paths and well nurtured to be a player to help BUL achieve its objective.

See more "Am delighted to join BUL FC" says Denis Mwemezi. 👇👇👇https://t.co/mH5jhUan6Z pic.twitter.com/7qz5LHaS2z — Bul football club (@Bulfc1) August 4, 2022

“Mwemezi is a young player nurtured by one of the best clubs in the country, he gives in 100%, his ready to learn and i think he will help the club achieve its objectives.” Isabirye stated

Mwemezi said “Am super excited to join one of the best and big clubs in the country, it’s the club that I think will help me grow and advance in my footballing career

“My target is to play and help the team achieve more success, trophies and at least take the club into CAF confederation cup group stages.”

Frank Kalanda, defender Ronald Otti Ocitti, Emmanuel Obua, goalkeeper Tom Ikara, forward Anthony Mayanja and defender Benon Tahomera are BUL’s other signings.