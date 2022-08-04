Uganda’s U18 national basketball girls’ team, Junior Gazelles, is off to Madagascar for the FIBA U18 AfroBasket.

The team heads out for the tournament that tipped off today after just a week-long preparation but with optimism.

The team is a player less with Patience Karungi staying behind but Head coach Ali Mavita is optimistic nonetheless given it’s the same group of players that featured at the Zonal Qualifiers held in Kampala as well as the FIBA U16 AfroBasket last year in Cairo.

“We had the same team in Cairo so this is not a new stage for them.

“We are looking forward to getting a good tournament and going as far as possible. Our target is a podium place.

“Being that this team has been together for a while, it makes our work easier as coaches in terms of bonding. They are a great group of girls,” she said.

The tournament Groups

This will be the fourth time the Junior Gazelles will be featuring at the U18 Afrobasket after previous appearances in 2008 (Tunisia), 2016 (Egypt), and 2018 (Mozambique).

The top two teams will qualify for the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup that will be hosted in Madrid, Spain. The event will take place from July 15 to 23.

The Players

Darlene Tashobya

Immaculate Adongpiny

Sylvia Nantongo

Zoe Atek

Shilla Lamunu

Diana Letaru

Sharifah Nalwadda

Mariam Namukwaya

Christine Namyalo

Priscilla Nambogo

Sarah Nantale

Coaches