Victoria Cup 2022:

Kenya 21-05 Uganda

Kenya optimally utilized on the home advantage to recapture the 2022 Victoria Cup at the Limuru country club.

Under cool weather conditions, Ugandan golfers virtually struggled to find a footing.

Kenya was bullish and ruthless, scoring a 14-2 advantage over arch rivals Uganda in a one-sided contest.

Victoria Cup action at Limuru golf country club

Day two was an anticlimax as Team Uganda, six points adrift, failed to take the game to the host and meekly surrendered the title with 10 games to spare.

The rout was masterminded in the third round when Team Kenya won all the four better-ball matches to increase the points tally to 11 against Uganda’s solitary point earned.

Kenya head coach John Liefland rested youngsters Andrew Wahome and Daniel Kiragu for Ebill Omollo and Christopher Andrea on day two.

Team Kenya celebrates

The change led to the rejigging of pairs as John Lejirma was partnered with Njoroge Kibugu while the new boys- Omollo and Andrea- formed a tag team.

The tactical changes were an instant success as Adel Balala and Simon Mulama went on to pick the first points of the day after a 4/2 win over Ronald Mugisha and Godfrey Nsubuga.

Lejirma and Kibugu followed suit with a deserved 4/3 victory over Joseph Akena and Andrew Ssekibeja.

Team Kenya captain Dennis Maara speaks

The duo of highly experienced Dennis Maara and Mike Karanga had to dig deep before stopping Joseph Cwinyaai and Mike Alunga at the 18th hole.

Rookies Omollo and Andrea had little difficulty in dispatching Tom Jingo and Ibra Balagana 3/1 in the round three final match.

Trailing by 10 points, Team Uganda came out guns blazing in the afternoon rounds.

Uganda National Golf Team

Uganda was in control of three of the four matches at the halfway point but blew the lead and only managed to halve two matches as the hosts triumphed in the remaining two to seal the contest prematurely.

Team Kenya walloped Uganda 7-3 in the final round singles matches today to clinch the Victoria Cup with a resounding 21-5 margin.

Kenya thus claimed a fourth Victoria Cup title in five attempts.

Following the victory, Kenya has now won the trophy four times since the Victoria Cup was launched in 2016.

Uganda lifted the trophy in 2019.

Uganda team captain Joseph Cwinyaai (extreme left)

I am very proud of this team, their willpower, determination and most important the team spirit. The players’ effort over the last two weeks has been commendable. We look to keep the momentum as we prepare for future assignments. John Liefland, Team Kenya coach.

It was an eventful year for Kenya following the Africa Zone IV trophy at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Resort Golf and Spa facility in Uganda.

Final closing ceremony

Uganda and Kenya national team golf players

