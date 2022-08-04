National Aids Council Pro – Am

10 th – 12 th August 2022 (Three Rounds, 54 Holes)

– 12 August 2022 (Three Rounds, 54 Holes) Royal Harare Golf Club, Zimbabwe

Total Kitty: $ 50,000

Professional golfers on the African continent and elsewhere will head to Zimbabwe for the 2022 National Aids Council Pro-Am championship at Royal Harare Golf Club (10th – 12th August).

At stake is a total kitty of $ 50,000 (at least Ug. Shs 180,000,000) that awaits the outstanding professional by the end of the championship.

A total field of 60 professionals is anticipated to take part with registration at $100 for non-Zimbabwe pros and $30 for Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association (ZPGA) members.

Abbey Bagalana ready to tee off. He has participated at the Ivory Coast open of late

The top twenty-five (25) players and ties after 54 holes will receive a pay out from the total prize fund.

Additionally, the best senior and best lady for the 54 holes will also receive a pay-out.

According to the tournament director, Hillary Kaseke, the official practice round on will be held on Tuesday, 9th August 2022.

Golfers will then drive off for the opening round on Wednesday, 10th August before the two subsequent rounds and the PRO-AM on Friday, 12th August 2022.

Several Ugandan professionals will travel for this tournament in Harare city.

A couple of pros on the Sunshine Tour are also expected to be part.