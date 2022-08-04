Simba SC has confirmed the departure of three foreign players Taddeo Lwanga (Uganda), Meddie Kagere (Rwanda) and Chris Mugalu (DR Congo).

The trio leaves following an agreement reached with the club management after successful negotiations.

“The leadership of the Simba club has reached an agreement to terminate the contract with three of our players, Meddie Kagere, Chris Mugalu and Taddeo Lwanga…,” read part of the statement on Simba SC social media platforms.

See more Uongozi wa klabu ya Simba umefikia makubaliano ya kuvunja mkataba na wachezaji wetu watatu, Medie Kagere, Chris Mugalu na Taddeo Lwanga.



Baada ya mazungumzo na wachezaji hao hatimaye tumefikia makubaliano ya kuvunja mkataba kwa kuzingatia maslahi ya pande zote. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dHzuGkIEoB — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) August 4, 2022

“After negotiations with the players, we have finally reached an agreement to terminate the contract based on the interests of all parties. We wish them all the best wherever they will go.”

Lwanga has spent two good years at the Tanzanian club where he won the league and also played in the group stages of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup reaching the quarter finals.

He joined the Msimbazi after a spell in Egypt but had previously played for Express, SC Villa and Vipers in Uganda.

The midfielder enforcer paid tribute to the Reds as they are famously known in Tanzania thanking them for the opportunity.