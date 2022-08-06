A few weeks after confirming departure from Express FC, Saddiq Ssekyembe and Charles Musiige have joined Gaddafi FC.

The two are part of the eight players confirmed to have left the Red Eagles so far.

At Gaddafi, Musiige and Ssekyembe re-unite with Coach Wasswa Bbosa who signed them at Express FC.

It will be the third time Musiige works with Bbosa after the two also worked together at Tooro United.

See more First signing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bQwWEubYnH — Modern Football Club (@GaddafiModernfc) August 5, 2022

Details of their contracts were not revealed but they join as free agents.

Johnson Odong

In the same vein, the Jinja based side also unveiled former Police winger Johnson Odong.

Odong has spent three years at Police which he joined from lower division side and was spotted by Abdallah Mubiru.

Gaddafi are still expected to announce midfielder John Byamukama who also quit Express FC.