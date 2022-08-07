Like many within the rugby circles had predicted, perennial local rugby sevens favourites struggled out on the field on the opening day of the 2022 Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series.

Kobs, Pirates and Heathens missed the services of their key Sevens players who are either away on national duty with the Men’s Sevens or still recovering from the XV’s Rugby Africa Cup tour.

The defending champions Kobs are the most affected by this player absence, plus cracks developing from the club’s political corridors. They laboured to beat Impis, 17-14, in Pool A but suffered the shock of the day when newly-promoted Walukuba Barbarians grabbed a 22-15 win over them.

See more Day 1 outing



2 wins and 1 loss from Wakiso 7s



We beat the defending champions 👊🏿#NileSpecial7s #Waluukubarugby pic.twitter.com/eDUTTwS71n — Walukuba Rugby Club (@WalukubaRugbyUg) August 6, 2022

Heathens and Pirates won all their Pool games but the one against Rams nearly slipped out of the former’s hands, 24-21, the final score.

The three protagonists have played in every single Sevens circuit final since 2019 with the Cup going to either Kobs or Pirates for two series in a row now.

But that could change during the knockout round of the Wakiso Sevens at Kings Park.

Cup Quarterfinal Pairings:

Impis vs Jinja Hippos

Rams vs Warriors

Buffaloes vs Kobs

Black Pirates vs Heathens

All the teams in the Cup Quarterfinal this weekend have won a national Sevens circuit in their history. But it is Jinja Hippos, former Nile Rugby Club, who are desperate to break their “best of the rest” tag that need this Wakiso Sevens Cup most.

Action will resume at 8 a.m. with the Challenge Cup quarterfinals before the big boys battle for the Cup.