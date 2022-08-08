DR Congo have appointed former Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre as their head coach.

The 46-year old ended his contract with French Ligue 2 side Chamois Niortais and replaces ex-Inter Milan tactician Hector Cuper who was axed in June as the Leopards failed to pick a point in their first two 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games.

Earlier, the French side attacked DR Congo for their action in luring their coach but later agreed to let the former Pyramids man leave.

“I am very happy to announce that I am the new coach of DR Congo,” Desabre tweeted as translated from French.

“I thank the management of Chamois Niortais, the players, my staff, the whole club and the supporters for two rewarding years.”

Besides Uganda and Pyramids, the French man has managed in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco in Africa.

His biggest achievement was leading Cranes to Afcon 2019 finals and guiding the nation to the round of 16 at the tournament held in Egypt.

His tenure starts with Afcon 2023 qualifiers to be played in March after Caf postponed them from September this year.