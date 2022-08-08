Sunday Results

W: UCU Lady Canons 69-34 A1 Challenge

Saturday Results

M: Ndejje Angels 76-73 Victoria University

Since making four consecutive finals from 2007 to 2010, A1 Challenge has been on a downward spiral dotted with a few seasons of promise.

The struggles for the 2005 champions have been apparent for the last decade and have culminated in the side getting relegated from the Tusker Lite National Basketball League.

A1 Challenge (3-15) had to fight for survival with Nabisunsa (3-15) but with the school side having a better head-to-head, A1 will now play in Division One.

A1’s fate was sealed on Sunday following a 69-34 defeat to UCU Lady Canons at YMCA to complete the normal season second from the bottom on the 10-team log.

They thus join Nkumba Lady Marines who were the first side to be relegated from the division.

In the men’s division, City Oilers completed their regular season schedule with a 90-83 win over Ndejje Angels. Francis Azolibe (23 points & 11 rebounds) Tonny Drileba (21) and Davis Christopher (19) scored in double figures as Jimmy Enabu dished out 14 assists for Oilers (19-5).

Cikom Monybai and Samuel Ajak poured in 26 points each and Joseph Kumbai added 14 for Angels (9-13) who need to hold off Tropical Royals to survive relegation.

UCU Canons beat JKL Dolphins Peter Sifuma led the way with 17 points & 8 rebounds, Titus Lual added 16 points while Fadhil Chuma pulled down 14 rebounds as Canons (17-5) ascended to third on the table.

Malual Dier (14 points &10 rebounds), Mabor Makol (13 points), and Ayiik Ayong (11 points) scored in double figures for Dolphins (10-13).

The regular season will be completed this week.

Fixtures

Wednesday, August 10

Ndejje Angels vs. Tropical Royals

Our Savior vs. Power

Friday, August 12