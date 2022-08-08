Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2022

Return Leg: Uganda 4-3 Comoros

Uganda wins the tie 9-5 on aggregate

Uganda National Beach Soccer Team (Sand Cranes) qualified for this year’s Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations after eliminating Comoros on Sunday.

Having won the first leg 5-2 in Moroni, the Sand Cranes only needed to consolidate that lead in the return leg and that is exactly what they did.

In a closely contested encounter played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, Uganda managed to win 4-3 and thus progress 9-5 on aggregate.

Nicholas Mwere was inspirational for the Sand Cranes, bagging a hat trick while Brian Nkuubi got the other.

Nicholas Mwere | Credit: FUFA

Uganda started like a house on fire getting the first goal as early as the first minute through Nkuubi.

The early dominance continued and by the end of the first period, Uganda led 3-0 with Mwere scoring the other two goals.

The visitors came out of the blocks and showed a lot of improvement in the second period with Moeva Chakira scoring twice before Ismael Ahmed got the equalizer.

However, in the final period, Mwere once again came off the bench to restore Uganda’s lead and thus send Uganda to the final tournament.

This will be the second successive time Uganda will play at the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, having featured last year in Senegal.

Sand Cranes Credit: FUFA

Uganda’s Starting V: Meddie Kibirige (C), Paul Lule, Joshua Letti Lubwama, Brian Nkuubi, Jonathan Kikonyogo