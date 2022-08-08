Uganda’s representatives in the forthcoming CAF inter-club competitions, Vipers SC and BUL FC will get to their opponents on Tuesday when the draws will be made.

CAF confirmed the draws for the preliminary rounds will be conducted on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt.

“The draw for the 2022-2023 TotalEnergies CAF Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds will be conducted on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 in Cairo, Egypt at 16h00 local time,” reads a statement on CAF website.

This draw will mark the beginning of a journey to the 2022/23 season of both CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Vipers lift the Uganda Premier League trophy BUL lifteing the Uganda Cup

It should be noted that Vipers SC who won the Uganda Premier League will play in CAF Champions League while Uganda Cup Winners, BUL FC on the other hand, will make their début on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Wydad Athletic Club are the reigning CAF Champions League winners while RS Berkane are the defending champions of CAF Confederation Cup.

Preliminary round dates