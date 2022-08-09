Wakiso Giants Football Club has completed the signing of forward Mikidad Ssenyonga.

The Purple Sharks confirmed the arrival of the crafty winger on Tuesday evening.

“Mikdad Ssenyonga has signed from URA FC as a free agent agreeing a two-year contract until the end of July 2024,” reads a statement from the club.

Ssenyonga made his name in the Buganda Masaza Cup where he featured for several teams like Buddu, Gomba and Busiro.

However, life in top flight football has not been easy for the diminutive player who has struggled for playing time at URA FC.

He becomes the second signing for Wakiso Giants FC, joining goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya who arrived at the club last week.