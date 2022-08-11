2022 Bika Football (Quarter finals – Return Legs):

Ndiga 2-0 Nte (*Ndiga qualified 3-0 on aggregate)

Ffumbe 1-0 Mpindi (*Ffumbe qualified 6-1 on aggregate)

Kkobe 0-0 Ngeye (*Kkobe qualified 1-0 on aggregate)

Lugave 1-2 Mmamba Gabunga (*Lugave qualified after a 5-4 victory via post match penalties)

Ndiga, Ffumbe, Kkobe and Lugave are the four semi-finalists for the 2022 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament.

This followed the return legs of the annual tournament that has been played since 1950.

Ndiga overcame Nte 2-0 with Vipers’ Dan Sserunkuma and new URA recruit George Ssenkaaba on target.

The result meant that Ndiga qualified with a 3-0 aggregate score.

Dan Sserunkuma had scored the winner in the final leg.

Musician David Lutalo of the “Kapapaala” hit song donated Shs. 1,200,000 to the triumphant Ndiga clan as he handed over the money to Jjajja John Ssebwato.

Ffumbe completed a double over Mpindi, winning 1-0 at the Buddo S.S playground.

Arafat Kakonge scored Ffumbe’s lone strike on the day as the descendants of Walusimbi qualified 6-1 on aggregate.

In the first leg, Ffumbe registered a 5-1 comprehensive win with Enock Ssebagala, Hussein Ssenoga, Denis Kaweesa and Andrew Samson Kigozi (brace) all on target.

Sulaiman Mutatya found the consolation for Mpindi.

The contest between Kkobe and Ngeye ended goal-less.

Kkobe qualified 1-0 on aggregate after Ibrahim “Seven” Kasinde’s goal in the first leg.

Mmamba Gabunga beat Lugave 2-1 to level the tie 2-all after two legs but it was the latter who had the last laugh with a 5-4 post match penalty victory via spot-kicks.

That said, the four successful semi-final teams will lock-horns on Monday, 15th August 2022.

Meanwhile, Mmamba Namakaka will face off against Ngeye in the 2022 Bika netball final.

During the first semi-final, Ngeye overcame Nyonyi Nyange 48-41.

The second semi-final witnessed Mmamba Namakaka’s 48-31 win over Lugave.

The date for the finals will be communicated officially as blessed by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS: