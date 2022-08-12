2022 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Basketball):

13 th – 21 st August

– 21 August Host: Lira City (St Katherine College & Dr. Obote College, Boroboro)

3×3 Basketball is the shorter version of the normal Basketball game, played in a half court set-up.

Basically, it is faster and calls for quick reaction of the players at all times henceforth making them more actively involved as they work tirelessly to defence and find the hoops in equal measure.

As the 2022 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 kick off in Lira at St Katherine and Dr Obote College, the 3×3 Basketball will be among the eagerly awaited game on the menu.

Traditional Basketball power house schools will come to the fore as they fight for supremacy.

Both gender shall be engaged first in a round robin format of play before the semi-finals and subsequent finals to determine the champions.

In the boys’ category, the pool has JOVOC, Namagoma, Buddo S.S, Janan S.S, Mbogo Mixed, Hope S.S, Seroma Christina High and St Marks College.

The best four teams will make the semi-final grade before the finals.

Girls:

The schools in the female pool have St Mary’s Rushoroza, St Katherine, Nabisunsa Girls, Buddo S.S, Exodus, St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende, Hana Mixed and Nabbingo S.S

Besides Basketball, the games rich menu also has a new exciting sport; Dancesport.

The other games include; football (U-16), Volleyball, Handball, Rugby (7’s), Netball, woodball as well as Athletics and Cross Country

Reporting of schools is on Saturday, 13th August 2022 as the participants and officials check into the respective accommodation confines.

This will be followed by screening to ascertain the right age bracket and eligibility to participate.

The official opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 16th August 2022 by the permanent secretary in the ministry of education and sports.

The official closing and prize giving ceremony will happen on 21st August 2022, and will be presided over by the newly appointed Minister of State for sports Hon. Peter Ogwang.

Over 70,000 students will take part in these games whose top performers will represent Uganda at the 2022 FEASSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Basketball Groups:

Boys:

JOVOC, Namagoma, Buddo SS, Janan SS, Mbogo Mixed, Hope S.S, Seroma, ST Marks College Namagooma (Round robin)

Semi-finals : 1 Vs 4; 2 Vs 3

: 1 Vs 4; 2 Vs 3 Finals: 1/4 Vs 2/3

Girls:

St Mary’s Ruhsoroza, St Katherine, Nabisunsa, Buddo SS, Exodus, St Mary’s Boarding Secondary Kitende, Hana Mixed, Nabbingo

Semi-finals: 1Vs 4; 2 Vs 3