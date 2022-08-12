2022 Bika Netball Championship (Semi-finals):

The two finalists for the 2022 Bika Bya Baganda netball championships were determined on Thursday, 11th August.

Mmamba Namakaka and Ngeye are the two successful teams that will vie for the shield.

This followed the successful semi-finals played at the Kibuli sports ground.

Ngeye’s 48-41 victory over Nyonyi Nyange (Credit: VOB)

During the first semi-final, Ngeye overcame Nyonyi Nyange 48-41.

The second semi-final witnessed Mmamba Namakaka’s 48-31 win over Lugave.

The date for final will be set and communicated by the organizing team.

Mmamba Namakaka against Lugave (Credit: VOB)

Quarterfinals:

Ngeye did not sweat after getting walk-over Nte in the quarter finals.

Lugave had edged Mutima Omusaji 36-30, Nyonyi Nyange eliminated Ngabi Nsamba 43-34 and Mmamba Namakaka humbled Mbogo 47-22.

Football:

Meanwhile, Ndiga, Ffumbe, Kkobe and Lugave are the four semi-finalists for the 2022 Bika Bya Baganda football tournament.

Ndiga overcame Nte 2-0 with Vipers’ Dan Sserunkuma and new URA recruit George Ssenkaaba on target.

The result meant that Ndiga qualified with a 3-0 aggregate score.

Dan Sserunkuma had scored the winner in the final leg.

Musician David Lutalo of Kapapaala hit song donated Shs. 1,200,000 to the triumphant Ndiga clan as he handed over the money to Jjajja John Ssebwato.

Ffumbe Clan Football Team

Ffumbe completed a double over Mpindi, winning 1-0 at the Buddo S.S playground.

Arafat Kakonge scored Ffumbe’s lone strike on the day as the descendants of Walusimbi qualified 6-1 on aggregate.

In the first leg, Ffumbe registered a 5-1 comprehensive win with Enock Ssebagala, Hussein Ssenoga, Denis Kaweesa and Andrew Samson Kigozi (brace) all on target.

Sulaiman Mutatya found the consolation for Mpindi.

The contest between Kkobe and Ngeye ended goal-less.

Kkobe qualified 1-0 on aggregate after Ibrahim “Seven” Kasinde’s goal in the first leg.

Mmamba Gabunga beat Lugave 2-1 to level the tie 2-all after two legs but it was the latter who had the last laugh with a 5-4 post match penalty victory via spot-kicks.

The football semi-final teams shall be played on Monday, 15th August 2022.

