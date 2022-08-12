Pool C was classified as a tough draw for all teams – Germany, Uruguay, Uganda, and Lithuania – and it has lived up to its billing on day one of the men’s World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2022.

In the opening match, vice-captain Ian Munyani and Philip Wokorach scored the tries as Uganda beat Uruguay, 26-12 to get their campaign off to a strong start.

Ian Munyani | Credit: Matías Matus Acebo / Kawowo Sports

Wokorach bagged a hat trick in the arm wrestle of a match that was characterised by physicality from both sides.

See more Uganda's @WokorachPhilip forces his way through Uruguay's defence for his 3rd try of the game. 🇺🇬🏉💪🏾#KawowoUpdates #7sChallengerSeries pic.twitter.com/2DdbUdDSn4 — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) August 12, 2022

B. Amaya scored a brace for Uruguay whose charge for the win was hampered by a yellow card midway through the second half.

Uganda’s Team vs Uruguay:

Isaac Massanganzira, Michael Wokorach, Ian Munyani, Aaron Ofoywroth, Adrian Kasito, Timothy Kisiga, Philip Wokorach. Reserves: Alex Aturinda, William Nkore, Nobert Okeny, Claude Ivan Otema, Karim Arinaitwe.

Uganda will next face Germany at 12.39 a.m. EAT. Germany beat Lithuania, 21-10, in their first match.