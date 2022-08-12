Hardworking-cum-utility player Deus Bukenya has penned a year-long employment contract at Tanzania Premier League entity, Kagera Sugar Football Club.

The Tanzanian club confirmed the development after agreeing terms to work with the vastly experienced player.

Bukenya who is comfortable at all the back-line positions and central midfield has been a free agent since the expiry of his employment contract at Express Football Club.

Before joining Express, he had been a loyal servant at Vipers before he switched allegiance for the murky semi-professional waters in Botswana at Prisons XI.

At Kagera Sugar, a club founded as far back as 1965, Bukenya joins two other Ugandans; Jackson Kibirige and Hamis Diego Kiiza.

Recently, Kagera Sugar had a training camp in Uganda where they played several closed door training matches with a couple of Ugandan sides.

Deus Bukenya at Vipers back in the days Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Besides covering big chunks of spaces on the field of play, Bukenya is an exceptional team leader, a great tackler and a moderate passer of the ball over all distance ranges.

Under head coach Francis Baraza, Kagera has identified and recruited a loyal player whose unquestionable work ethics will definitely have a great impact to the club.

Baraza is building a formidable competitive side since replacing Mecky Maxime last year.

Kagera Sugar will embark the new season with an away contest against Azam on Wednesday, 17th August 2022.

Three days later, they will play giants Simba on 20th August 2022 in Dar-es-salaam city.

Kagera Sugar is based on the shores of Lake Victoria at Bukoba, hosting their home matches at the 5,000 seater Kaitaba stadium.