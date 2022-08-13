Five meetings, five wins. I guess it’s safe to conclude that Germany have Uganda’s number.

This one, however, 17-14 in Pool C at the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Santiago, Chile should have been Uganda’s.

Timothy Kisiga Credit: Matías Matus Acebo / Kawowo Sports

Uganda led twice at the start of each half, through tries by Timothy Kisiga and Aaron Ofoywroth.

See more One way or another… 💨@UgandaRugby's Aaron Ofoyrwoth with a dummy that left everyone on the pitch wondering which direction he was heading#7sChallengerSeries pic.twitter.com/YnWbgSLW37 — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) August 12, 2022

But Germany’s Jack Hunt was unstoppable at the wing as his hat trick of tries inspired a comeback victory.

The African champions were undone by their own discipline which kept possession in the hands of the Germans inside their territory and ultimately the all-important win.

See more Uganda suffered a setback in the #7sChallengerSeries when they lost 17-14 to Germany in their second group fixture. 🇺🇬🏉



📸: @mmatusacebo#KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/subR7lKYZS — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) August 12, 2022

In the other Pool C match, Uruguay put Lithuania to the sword, winning 52-05, to keep their campaign alive.

For automatic qualification to the Cup Quarterfinal and keep their hopes alive, Uganda must beat Lithuania and leave the mathematics to sort itself after the result between the other two challengers.

Uganda’s last Pool C match will be played on Saturday evening at 6.04 p.m. EAT.