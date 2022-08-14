2022 Buganda Masaza Cup:

Latest Results:

Busiro 5-1 Busujju

Busujju Butambala 3-1 Kabula

Kabula Kyaggwe 2-0 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Kooki 1-2 Gomba

Gomba Ssingo 0-1 Buddu

Buddu Ssese 1-0 Bugerere

Bugerere Mawogola 1-0 Buvuma

Buvuma Buluuli 1-1 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buwekula 0-0 Mawokota

Buddu and Gomba won their respective matches away from home in the latest 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup tournament.

The defending champions Buddu edged Ssingo 1-0 during an ill- tempered duel played at the Mityana Ssaza ground in Mityana district.

Midfielder Twaha Toure Ayeman, Buddu’s captain on the day scored the all-important goal.

There was violence from the home fans after a penalty not given by referee Henry Musisi.

Security reacted to bring the situation to normal by firing tear gas canister to calm down the rowdy fans.

Action then resumed to complete the remaining minutes of the game also watched by the Buganda Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation, Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu and the religious leader Dr James Bukomeko.

Meanwhile, Busiro humiliated Busujju 5-1 in a one sided duel played at the Ssentema playground .

After an own goal in the 38th minute, the four Busiro goals arrived in the second half from Akram Muzanyi in the 54th minute, Alex Mandela (69th minute), the immensely gifted Masuudi Kafumbe in the 75th minute and a late strike from Arijole with six minutes to close business.

Busiro now comfortably commands their group with 19 points and remains the only unbeaten side.

Bulemeezi is second on 13 points and Kyaggwe had 9 points.

Bugerere and Ssese both have eight points whilst Busujju has a single point.

Away in Kibibi, hosts Butambala overcame Kabula 3-1.

Samuel Kalyango notched a brace in the 18th and 45th minutes with Peter Mudul scoring the other two minutes to the half hour mark as Butambala led 3-0 in the opening stanza.

Moses Kasagga pulled a goal back for Kabula in the 61st minute.

Gomba picked maximum points over Kooki with a 2-1 win at the St Joseph Technical ground in Kyotera.

The five-time record champions recovered from a goal down from John Kiseka who had given Kooki the first time lead on 16 minutes.

Gomba returned for the subsequent half a completely different entity, scoring the equalizer through Kenneth Kimera in the 68th minute before Allan Oyirwoth’s winner with 14 minutes to play.

Gomba now leads the group with 16 points, five better than second placed Mawokota and six off Buwekula.

Islanders Ssese pipped visiting Bugerere 1-0 with Allan Katusiime the hero.

Katusiime scored in the 79th minute to help Ssese take maximum points.

Another Lake Victoria Island based side, Buvuma fell 0-1 away to Mawogola in Ssembabule.

Farouk Ssemukuutu scored as early as the third minute, a strike that Mawogola gallantly defended until the end.

Kyaggwe overcame Bulemeezi 2-0 with Akbar Ssentongo scoring twice for the hosts.

The contest between Buwekula and Mawokota ended goalless in Mubende.

Buluuli and Kyadondo played to a 1-all draw at the barren Migyra playground in Nakasongola district.

David Opio scored the opener for Buluuli with the equalizer for Kyadondo coming through Abdul Kiryowa.

Both sides missed penalties. Joseph Kizza was culprit for Kyadondo and Dick Kiggoye watched in disbelief as his shot from 12 yards was pushed out by the Kyadondo goalkeeper.

Ssingo is top with 15 points, four better than Buddu as Kyadondo lies third with 10 points.

The teams are stepping up prior to the quarter finals.

This annual tournament is organized by Buganda Kingdom under the ministry of sports, leisure and recreation department.

It is sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, BBS Telefaina, CBS Radio (88.8 and 89.2) as well as UNAIDS.