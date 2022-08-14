Tournament: ICC Cricket Challenge League B

Match: Uganda vs Bermuda

Uganda 314/4 50 overs

Bermuda 161 all out

Uganda won by 153 runs

Ronak Patel has been the leading run scorer for Cricket Cranes during the Challenge League with 519 runs at an average of 47 and has included six half-centuries but he finally managed to convert one of those half-centuries into a century.

The rise in temperatures nearly denied him his feat as he started to tire in his late 70s but he was able to fight on and bring up the milestone, the 1st for a Ugandan batter over the three legs of the Challenge League B.

However, he would retire on 121 due to exhaustion but he had laid a great platform for the team to go on and post 314/4, their highest total of the Challenge League B.

Arnold Otwani (58) and Riazat Ali Shah (59) made half-century contributions as well in a great batting display by the Cricket Cranes.

Frank Akankwasa made the most of his first appearance of the tournament with five wickets of his own, finishing with figures of 5/19, and was backed by Cosmas Kyewuta (2/15) who was finally well enough to also make his first appearance. The two came into the side as replacements for Kenneth Waiswa and Fred Achellam.

The win moves Uganda into second place, a point ahead of Hong Kong in second place and two points behind leaders Jersey who defeated Italy by 145 runs at Farmers Ground.

Uganda will complete the final leg of the Challenge League against Hong Kong tomorrow at Farmers Ground. Cricket Cranes will be hoping that Kenya can heavily defeat Jersey for them to have an outside chance of wrestling the top spot away from Jersey.

If Uganda picks up a good win, they will need Jersey to lose heavily so that they overhaul that Net Run Rate because both sides will have an equal number of points.