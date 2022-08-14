2022 Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open:

Entry Fees: 120,000/= (Silver), 80,000/= (Bronze), 40,000/= (Subsidiary)

The management of Uganda Golf Club (UGC) ladies’ committee has organized the ladies’ open set to tee-off on 17th to 20th August at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club facility in Kampala.

A record attendance of golfers is expected in either gender as the golfers swing off to compete for various prizes at stake.

Defending champion, Martha Babirye is expected to take part as she looks forward a successful title defence amid a competitive field.

Other single handicap female golfers as Peace Kabasweka, Meron Kyomugisha, Bridget Nakamoga, Gloria Mbaguta, Sheila Kensime, Rest Nalutaaya, Joan Nampeewo among others.

Sheila Kesime and Peace Kabasweka will also take part Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Uganda ladies national team members Kabasweka, Babirye and Kyomugisha will further use this competitive setting to harness their skills in preparation for the 2022 All Africa Challenge Trophy (ACCT) slated for the 3rd – 13th September at Gymkhana club, Dar-es-salaam in Tanzania.

The registration for this tournament is on-going across all the different categories; silver (120,000/=), bronze (80,000/=), subsidiary (40,000/=) as well as the seniors.

The silver category will have female golfers with handicap index 11.9 and below.

The bronze category has golfers with handicap index 12.0-24.9 and subsidiary ladies (handicap index 25.0-36.0).

The men will be drawn in under the subsidiary section in their respective groups; A, B and C.

There will be prizes for all the categories in each gender, including seniors as well as side bets (longest drive and nearest to the pin).

Sponsors and Partners:

A long list of sponsors and partners are on board to have a successful championship.

These include; National Medical Stores (NMS), Tusker Malt, NCBA Bank, Pepsi, Case Medical Care and Uganda Airlines.

The mode of play shall be medal.