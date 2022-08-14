2022 National Aids Council (NAC) Pro Am:

Winner: Ricky Hendler (South Africa) – 68, 67, 76 (211)

Ricky Hendler (South Africa) – 68, 67, 76 (211) 2 nd : Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 71, 72, 71 (214)

Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 71, 72, 71 (214) 3rd: Ignatius Mketekete (Zimbabwe) – 72, 73, 71 (216)

South Africa’s Ricky Hendler won the 2022 National Aid Council (NAC) HIV and cancer prevention drive Pro Am title at the Royal Harare Golf Club in Zimbabwe.

Hendler, a member of Dainfern Country Club in Johannesburg city, struck 211 in 54 holes to edge Zimbabwean pro Robson Chinhoi by three strokes.

After a phenomenal 4-under par-68 on the opening round, Hendler further improved to 5-under-67 during the subsequent round.

For the final round, it was a stern test as faded to 4-over par 76, as his closest challenger Chinhoi scored 1-under 71.

On the final leaderboard, Hendler, a three-time champion of the Altron Big Easy Tour in South Africa was three strokes ahead to claim the shield and largest share of $50,000 prize kitty.

In February 2022, Hendler struck a 9-under 63 enrounte to winning the Bushveld Tour’s at his Dainfern Country Club.

Ricky Hendler (Photo by Tyrone Winfield/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images)

Robson Chinhoi was runners up

Chinhoi, the 2020 Uganda Golf Open professional winner scored 1-under 71, level 72 and 1-under 71 over the three respective rounds for a total of 214 gross.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Golf Club-based pro-Ignatius Mketekete also closed with a one-under-par round of 71 for a total of level-par-216.

Mketekete scored level par 72, 1-over 73 and 1-under 71 for a combined 216 in 54 holes to finish third.

Ryan Calrns, a seasoned Royal Harare-based professional, finished fourth on one-over-par 217.

Another Bulawayo-based professional Brian Gondo was a shot back in fifth position with 218.

Visitor Mapwanya (220), Bradley Kulasi (221), Zambian Sydney Wemba (222), Tatenda Makunde (222) and Nyasha Muyambo (222) completed the top ten docket.

Defending champion Ben Follet-Smith did not feature because of commitments on the Asian Tour.

As many as 60 golfers top part in this NAC-sponsored tourney that was meant to raise funds to mobilize cancer medicines as well as diagnosis and treatment equipment.

Oxygen concentrators were some of the equipment mobilized.

This followed a successful 6th edition of the Zimbabwe Ladies Open Strokeplay competition, held recently which was also sponsored by NAC.

The Zimbabwe Ladies Open was meant to promote the importance of cervical cancer screening.