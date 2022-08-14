Nile Special Entebbe 7’s:

Mary Nansikombi is a vendor who deals in fresh vegetables during the Saturday market day adjacent the historical Entebbe Works playground in Entebbe Municipality, opposite the Namate Church of Uganda and Watoto church.

Nansikombi is inquisitive about the oval shaped Rugby ball that she has witnessed for the very first time in life as the players arrived at the Municipality owned road side sports facility.

Rugby players pose with food stuffs at Entebbe Market (Credit: Nile Special)

The Works playground was the venue for the second circuit of the national 7’s series sponsored by Nile Breweries Limited under the “Nile Special brand”, won by Heathens under the magic performances of Nicholas Kato and MVP Joackim Chisano.

On the eve of Saturday, 13th August 2022, Entebbe 7’s Rugby circuit was one of the trending subjects on Twitter and this drew attention for many people.

Many Entebbe residents and neighbors of this Lake Victoria Peninsular town thronged the Works playground to watch the thrilling action of the Entebbe 7’s coming a week after the Wakiso 7’s that happened at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.

Entebbe was the 11th hour substitute venue replacing Mbale city after the unfortunate floods.

Heathens celebrate their success in Entebbe Credit: John Batanudde

First timers like Nansikombi were lured to the venue given its strategic road side locality for the 7’s circuit happening on the weekly market day as hosted by the home club, Plascon Mongers.

For starters, the Works ground has been often used by the women sides to host most of their games.

Rhinos against Jinja Hippos at the Entebbe Works playground in one of the early kick off duels. Jinja Hippos won 26-14

As early as 8 AM, action was underway under chilly weather conditions with the cold breeze from the nearby Lake Victoria.

Buffaloes were walk-over beneficiaries over Kobs who arrived moments later.

Kobs recollected their pieces and won 14-12 over Impis in the subsequent game before falling to the home lads; Mongers 05-07.

Hosts Plascon Mongers against the Buffaloe Soldiers. Buffaloes won 24-05 (Credit: Nile Special)

Pirates, winners of the Wakiso 7’s in Bweyogerere played a man less in their opening game against Boks, winning narrowly 05-00.

Heavens set loose as the rains irrigated the hitherto hard surface at Entebbe Works with some matches played under the down-pour.

The Mongers- Kobs duel, the epic Heathens 7-all draw with Pirates and Warriors encounter against Boks were some of the games played under rainy conditions.

A physical duel between Heathens and Kobs in the quarter finals. Heathens won 21-14 to march to the last four stage where they out-smarted Pirates 31-00

Even after the rains, play did not cease with the ground a little bit slippery and faster.

The quarter-finals, semi-final, classification and final contest followed suit.

By close of business, Heathens won the day with a 12-10 victory over a largely impressive Jinja Hippos side.

Heathens’ Joackim Chissano was named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as well as the top try scorer.

Heathens’ Joaquim Chisano was Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the Entebbe 7’s Credit: John Batanudde

Chicken and Nile special was the order of the day at the Entebbe 7’s (Credit: Nile Special)

Thrilling rugby action aside, the Entebbe 7’s will leave lasting impressions.

Market vendors including new convert Nansikombi abandoned their stalls to catch the enticing dummies, Pacey take-ons and flying touch downs over the try line.

“I will encourage my son in primary school to start training Rugby” Nansikombi revealed in an interview later as dawn set in moments after the colorful prize giving ceremony.

Rugby definitely won the day as fans feasted on the famous rolex delicacy, roasted chicken, fish and yes, the preferred drink of choice, unmatched in Gold – NILE SPECIAL.

It was yet another fans day out for passionate Rugby fanatics during the Entebbe 7’s at Works playground (Credit: Nile Special)

The next 7’s circuit will head to the West Nile region at the Green Light Stadium in Arua city on 27th August 2022.

Results from the Entebbe 7’s Circuit:

First Round:

Jinja Hippos 15-12 Walukuba Barbarians

Walukuba Barbarians Rams 20-00 Rhinos

Rhinos Toyota Buffaloes 20-00 Kobs (walkover)

Kobs (walkover) Impis 12-00 Mongers

Mongers Heathens 24-00 Warriors

Warriors Stanbic Black Pirates 05-00 Boks

Second Round:

Jinja Hippos 26-14 Rhinos

Rhinos Rams 07-07 Walukuba Barbarians

Walukuba Barbarians Toyota Buffaloes 24-05 Plascon Mongers

Plascon Mongers Impis 12-14 Kobs

Kobs Heathens 31-00 Boks

Boks Pirates 24-00 Warriors

Quarter finals:

Heathens 21-14 Kobs

Kobs Buffaloes 28-14 Rhinos

Rhinos Jinja Hippos 17-05 Impis

Impis Pirates 12-07 Rams

Classification:

Entebbe Mongers 7-12 Walukuba Barbarians

Walukuba Barbarians 5/6 : Kobs 00-07 Rhinos

: Kobs Rhinos Third place: Buffaloes 12-19 Pirates

Semi-finals:

Heathens 31-00 Pirates

Pirates Buffaloes 07-22 Jinja Hippos

Final:

Heathens 12-10 Jinja Hippos

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Joackim Chissano (Heathens)