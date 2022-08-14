At the level where Uganda Men’s Sevens are, or higher as they so badly want to be in the future, there is no room and time to wallow in one’s misery. One has to take the losses on the chin, pick themselves up, and get back to work.

The Cup Quarterfinal loss to Germany, which shattered Uganda’s dream of qualifying for the World Series as a core side, continues to hurt the entire rugby fraternity in this small East African country.

But the players had to summon all their courage and take to the turf the next morning against Tonga in the 5/6th place semifinal.

Head coach Tolbert Onyango made one change to his starting lineup; Alex Aturinda playing the full fourteen minutes as Isaac Massanganzira’s replacement.

As clear as daylight, Onyango’s charges were yet to fully recover from last night’s scenes. And Tonga were quick to wake them up with captain S. Tupou touching down seconds after kickoff.

A try apiece was scored by both teams, Timothy Kisiga first for Uganda and then E. Sunia for Tonga as the first half ended 12-05 in favour of the former.

Uganda then took the reins after the break, scoring three tries through captain Michael Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, and a penalty try.

Both teams’ discipline was punished by the referee. Tupou and Kasito were sent to the bin for an identical cynical knock-forward of the ball.

A last-play try by A. Vailea could only serve as consolation for Tonga as Uganda beat them 26-19 to advance to the final.

Uganda will face Hong Kong in the 5/6th place final at 11:53 p.m. EAT. Hong Kong beat African silver medalists Zimbabwe, 33-05, in their semifinal clash.