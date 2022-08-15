Right back Andrew Kaggwa wants to use the opportunity at Express to earn a national team call up.

The defender signed a two year contract with the Red Eagles after ending his four year stay with Soltilo Bright Stars.

“Express FC is a big team with high ambitions,” he told the club media.

“I, joining the squad mean a lot to me. I am going to use this chance to get called to the national team and also get better opportunities abroad,” he added.

Kaggwa becomes the seven time champions fifth signing after Hamim Semakula, Joseph Dhata, Marvin Oshaba, Kada Bitakazibwa and Benjamin Gakumba.

The Red Eagles have lost a lot of experienced players in the window and Kaggwa’s addition is good news for James Odoch.

“We are working with an entirely young squad this season and Him (Andrew) coming in with experience will be a huge boost to the backline and the team.”