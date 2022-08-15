Rotary Peace Golf Tournament 2022:

Saturday, 3 rd September – Time: 8:30 AM

September – Time: 8:30 AM At Lake Victoria Serena Golf & Spa Resort

Registration : 150,000 (Includes caddy fees)

: 150,000 (Includes caddy fees) Format of play: Shot Gun Stablefold

The Rotary community in Uganda has organized a peace golf tournament on Saturday, 3rd September 2022 at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf resort and spa facility.

Golfers from the different golf clubs in Uganda to include the home Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Palm Valley, Entebbe, Uganda Golf Club, Jinja, Mehta, Lira, West Nile, Mbarara, Kabale and others will all be involved.

The mode of play is shot gun stablefold, to be played over 18 holes.

This championship will also be graced by the Rotary International president Jennifer E. Jones (2022-2023).

Rotary International President Jennifer E. Jones (Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, Ontario, Canada) will attend the Rotary Peace Golf tournament in Uganda

The event is organized by Rotary Districts and Rotaract 9213, 9214 as well as Imagine Rotary.

Registration is on-going at various locations; Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe club, Serena Kigo and Jinja golf club.

The entry fee is fixed at Shs 150,000 that also includes the caddy fees.

The outstanding golfers will be rewarded with prizes that include trophies and tangible prizes.