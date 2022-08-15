2022 LaMennais Tournament:

Football Boys:

St Henry’s College, Kitovu 6-2 Ibanda Secondary School

Ibanda Secondary School Bishop Comboni College 4-0 Zaake Lamennais

Zaake Lamennais Uganda Martyr’s High School, Lubaga 2-0 St Edward’s Bukuumi

St Edward’s Bukuumi St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa 2-0 Caltec Academy, Makerere

Football Girls:

St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa 5-3 Zaake Lamennais

The 60th edition of the LaMennais Tournament officially kicked off at the St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa school in Masaka city.

This year’s edition is rhyming along the theme line; “Discover, Develop & Promote Talent to Serve Life”.

Hosts St Charles Lwanga – Kasasa, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Uganda Martyr’s High School – Lubaga and Bishop Comboni College recorded victories.

St Henry’s College Kitovu registered the biggest victory, 6-2 over Ibanda Secondary School.

Bishop Comboni College humbled Zaake Lamennais 4-0.

Uganda Martyr’s High School Lubaga beat St Edward’s Bukuumi and hosts St Charles Lwanga Kasasa also recorded a 2-0 victory over Caltec Academy, Makerere.

In the only girls’ football duel played, St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa whipped Zaake Lamennais 5-3.

Match Day Two:

On Monday, August 15, 2022, there will be several games.

It is a derby duel as hosts St Charles Lwanga Kasasa take on fellow Masaka entity, St Henry’s College Kitovu.

Caltec Academy Makerere faces Bishop Comboni College, wounded parties St Edward’s Bukuumi and Zaake will also lock-horns.

Ibanda Secondary School plays Uganda Martyr’s High School, Lubaga in the other game before St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa shall play Zaake.

Meanwhile, Bishop Comboni will play their third game against St Edward’s Bukuumi.

Following a two-year lull because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 LaMennais tournament returns with the 60th edition.

It was officially launched on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 at Kasasa with partners SWICO, Kisubi, Stanbic Bank, JESA, Plascon, CBS Radio, PAX, Centenary Bank and Kalanzi sports center, among other reaffirming their allegiance in bold.

Sixty years ago, the catholic community in Uganda initiated a sports tournament in schools in recognition of the work of French priest Fr. Jean Marie de la Mennais.

Fr. La Mennais, alongside Fr Gabriel Deshayes founded the Institute of the Brothers of Christian Instruction in the region of Brittany on 6th June 1819.

The tournament that has football (boys and girls) has grown over leaps and bounds as it has over the years provided a great platform to showcase and nurture raw talent.

The official opening ceremony was graced by a live brass band which led the procession.

The schools:

The hosts St Charles Lwanga Kasasa will be joined by Uganda Martyrs High School – Rubaga, Nebbi Town School, Caltec Academy Makerere, St Henry’s College – Kitovu, La Mennias Secondary school – Kyotera, St Mary’s College – Kisubi, Bishop Comboni College, St Edwards Bukuumi and Ibanda Secondary School.

Monday, August 15, 2022 Fixtures: