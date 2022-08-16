2022 Bika Football (Semi-finals – 1st Leg Results):

Ffumbe 3-2 Ndiga

Ndiga Lugave 2-0 Kkobe

Ffumbe and Lugave won their respective first legs in the semi-finals of the 2022 Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

Ffumbe, winners of the Bika shield in 1960, 2005 and 2009 won 3-2 over Ndiga in a five goal thriller at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa in Kampala city.

Lugave will carry a 2-0 goal margin prior to the second leg of the semi-finals over Kkobe.

Karim Ndugwa scored a brace for Lugave who have won this championship six times in 1988, 1990, 1995, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

The return legs will be played this Thursday, 18th August 2022.

To reach this far, Ndiga overcame Nte 3-0 on aggregate during the quarter final level.

The other three quarter final duels witnessed Ffumbe advance 6-1 on aggregate over Mpindi, Kkobe strolled past Ngeye 1-0 on aggregate and Lugave needed a 5-4 post match penalty victory over Mmamba Namakaka after the two sides had tied 2-all over two legs.

Meanwhile, the two teams that await to face off in the netball finale are Mmamba Namakaka and Ngeye.

Mmamba Namakaka overcame Lugave 48-31 during one of the semi-final duels at the Kibuli police netball courts.

On the other hand, Ngeye smiled past Nyonyi Nyange 48-41.

The King of Buganda Kingdom, His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the official closing matches in netball and football on a date that will be confirmed and communicated accordingly.

Quarter finals – Return Legs):

Ndiga 2-0 Nte (*Ndiga qualified 3-0 on aggregate)

Ffumbe 1-0 Mpindi (*Ffumbe qualified 6-1 on aggregate)

Kkobe 0-0 Ngeye (*Kkobe qualified 1-0 on aggregate)

Lugave 1-2 Mmamba “Namakaka” Gabunga (*Lugave qualified after a 5-4 victory via post match penalties)

BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS: