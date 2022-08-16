Eric Kambale couldn’t hide his excitement after completing a move to Sudan giants Al Merriekh from Express FC.

The forward signed a two year contract with the Sudan side for an undisclosed fee from the Red Eagles and its reported he will be naturalised to also feature for the Sudan national team.

“I am happy that I’ve moved to El Merrick, like any other player it’s a dream come true to play professional football and i am glad this has come to pass,” he said.

“I want to thank the Express FC management for making this happen and I also want to thank the fans who have always been there for me, I promise to do my best in Sudan.”

Kambale joins Mike Mutyaba and Jamal Salim who moved from the UPL to Sudan in the past.

At Express, he won the UPL, Cecafa Kagame Cup and scored over 33 goals in 83 appearances.