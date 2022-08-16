New league entrants Kyetume have confirmed they will appeal Fufa’s decision to relegate them to the Regional League after failure to meet UPL licensing requirements.

The Mukono based side has been condemned by the FA after failing to register at least 18 players as required before acquiring the license.

“Kyetume FC fails to meet set deadlines of submitting minimum requirements for application of a Club License to participate in the FUFA Organised Competitions 2022/23 season…,” read a statement in parts.

See more By 12th August 2022, Kyetume FC had only three players registered on the FUFA Connect System. A minimum of 18 players is required to be on the system.



“By 12th August 2022, Kyetume FC had only three players registered on the FUFA Connect System. A minimum of 18 players is required to be on the system. The club’s readiness to take part in the FUFA organised competitions is not satisfactory.

“The decision of the Club Licensing Committee not to issue Kyetume FC a FUFA Club License for the 2022/23 season is therefore upheld.

“FUFA advises Kyetume FC to undertake the process of meeting the club licensing requirements for the Third Division Buganda Region for the 2022/23 season. The club has a right of appeal through the FUFA Licensing Appeals body by Monday 22nd August 2022, 17:00 hours.”

Speaking to the Sports Nation, club CEO Martin Namugera revealed the hiccup behind the delay and said they will appeal.

“Our issues have been with passport of the players. But we have until Monday, August 22 to appeal and put everything in order.”

Last season, SC Villa was omitted from the fixtures for failure to meet requirements but was later reinstated after three match days.

It remains to be seen whether Kyetume will do the needful before fixtures are released ahead of the kick-off of 2022/23 on September 30.